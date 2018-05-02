Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 2nd, 2020
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Govt to give major boost to MSME sector: Gadkari

    Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the Modi government was all set to give a major boost to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. He was speaking at the first-ever Bunts Star Achievers Awards 2020 instituted by the Indian Bunts Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IBCCI).

    “MSMEs account for 48 per cent of the exports and employ 11 crore people. We are giving a major boost to the MSME sector…it drives the economy,” Gadkari said.

    The MSME minister added that India needs an institute for enterprises and entrepreneurship.

    “We need fast decision-making and that is the hallmark of this government,” he added.

    He claimed that despite global economic recession, India was the fastest growing economy.

    “What matters is conversion of knowledge to wealth and waste to wealth. Environment and development must go together,” he said, adding that a holistic thinking was required to ensure that infrastructure development is not delayed.

    Union Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister Sadananda Gowda said that since the BJP-led NDA government came to power, the ease of doing business has improved to the World Bank global ranking of 63 from the earlier 134.

    Gowda, a former Karnataka chief minister, also said GST has “changed the scenario”.

    “GST Council is an autonomous body and in the last two-and-a-half years there has not been a single incident of dissent,” he said.

    By 2025, Rs 100 crore worth infrastructure projects are coming up, he said.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    Girl booked for causing her death by reckless driving in Shantinagar
    Girl booked for causing her death by reckless driving in Shantinagar
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    Maharashtra News
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    Hindi News
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    महानिर्मिति की कॉलोनी में किराएदारों का अतिक्रमण
    महानिर्मिति की कॉलोनी में किराएदारों का अतिक्रमण
    Trending News
    2nd part of budget session of Parl to resume today
    2nd part of budget session of Parl to resume today
    Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon
    Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon
    Featured News
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    Can’t blame British for what is happening in country: Mohan Bhagwat
    Can’t blame British for what is happening in country: Mohan Bhagwat
    Trending In Nagpur
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    प्रधानमंत्री के प्रशंसक होने के बावजूद व्यापारियों का सरकार से हो रहा मोहभंग
    महानिर्मिति की कॉलोनी में किराएदारों का अतिक्रमण
    महानिर्मिति की कॉलोनी में किराएदारों का अतिक्रमण
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    CJI Bobde inaugurates artificial limbs distribution camp
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    दिव्यांगांमध्ये आत्मविश्वास निर्माण करण्यासाठी पुढाकार घ्या – शरद बोबडे
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    धान उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांच्या समस्या जाणून घेण्यासाठी अन्न पुरवठा मंत्री छगन भुजबळ यांची भंडारा येथे राईस मिलला भेट
    आरटीआई में कर्मचारियों की व्यक्तिगत जानकारी प्रदान करना बंधनकारक नहीं : नवीन अग्रवाल
    आरटीआई में कर्मचारियों की व्यक्तिगत जानकारी प्रदान करना बंधनकारक नहीं : नवीन अग्रवाल
    बंद पड़ा है क्लाक टावर, 50 लाख रुपये किए थे खर्च
    बंद पड़ा है क्लाक टावर, 50 लाख रुपये किए थे खर्च
    वर्धा रोड़ सड़क हादसा मामला : यश के बाद जख्मी शिवानी की मौत
    वर्धा रोड़ सड़क हादसा मामला : यश के बाद जख्मी शिवानी की मौत
    दूध उत्पादक शेतक-यांच्या विकसासाठी दुग्धप्रकियेवर भर द्या – सुनील केदार
    दूध उत्पादक शेतक-यांच्या विकसासाठी दुग्धप्रकियेवर भर द्या – सुनील केदार
    हीराबाई भास्कर को किया सन्मानित
    हीराबाई भास्कर को किया सन्मानित
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145