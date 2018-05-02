JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today

New Delhi: BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is all set to formally take over the reins of the party from Amit Shah today when the BJP will initiate the process of electing a new party boss.

Nadda will file his nomination at 10:30 am. In all likelihood, Nadda will be elected unopposed.

The BJP is expected to host a grand function at the central headquarters, which will be attended by all functionaries of the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to deliver a speech as well as formally congratulating Nadda on his elevation.

Sources say Nadda’s name will be proposed by the party’s ex-chiefs and parliamentary board members, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. The proposal will be seconded by other members of the BJP National Council.

A press statement released by the BJP Central Election Committee chief Radha Mohan Singh gave out the full schedule.

“After successfully conducting phase 1 of the BJP enrolment and expansion drive, creating 75 percent booth committees, 50 percent Mandal committees and holding election as per BJP’s constitution in 21 states to elect party presidents, I am pleased to announce the elections for the post of national president of the BJP,” Radha Mohan Singh said.

The time for filing nomination for the post of BJP president is from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The scrutiny of the nominations will be done between 12:30 and 1:30 pm. Any withdrawal of candidature can be done between 1:30 and 2:30 pm.

Since Nadda is likely to be the only candidate, there may not be a need for carrying out voting which would have taken place on Tuesday.

The BJP is expected to make the announcement of Nadda as party chief today itself.