Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jan 20th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today

    New Delhi: BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is all set to formally take over the reins of the party from Amit Shah today when the BJP will initiate the process of electing a new party boss.

    Nadda will file his nomination at 10:30 am. In all likelihood, Nadda will be elected unopposed.

    The BJP is expected to host a grand function at the central headquarters, which will be attended by all functionaries of the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to deliver a speech as well as formally congratulating Nadda on his elevation.

    Sources say Nadda’s name will be proposed by the party’s ex-chiefs and parliamentary board members, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. The proposal will be seconded by other members of the BJP National Council.

    A press statement released by the BJP Central Election Committee chief Radha Mohan Singh gave out the full schedule.

    “After successfully conducting phase 1 of the BJP enrolment and expansion drive, creating 75 percent booth committees, 50 percent Mandal committees and holding election as per BJP’s constitution in 21 states to elect party presidents, I am pleased to announce the elections for the post of national president of the BJP,” Radha Mohan Singh said.

    The time for filing nomination for the post of BJP president is from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The scrutiny of the nominations will be done between 12:30 and 1:30 pm. Any withdrawal of candidature can be done between 1:30 and 2:30 pm.

    Since Nadda is likely to be the only candidate, there may not be a need for carrying out voting which would have taken place on Tuesday.

    The BJP is expected to make the announcement of Nadda as party chief today itself.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    Maharashtra News
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    Hindi News
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    Trending News
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure, says Nitin Gadkari
    No dearth of money, plan to spend Rs 5 lakh crore on infrastructure, says Nitin Gadkari
    Featured News
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    Trending In Nagpur
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    “Carva “ Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    “Carva “ Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    चित्रपटातील पुरस्कारांपेक्षा शेतकऱ्यांसाठी काम केल्याचे समाधान मोठे : नाना पाटेकर
    तंत्रज्ञानाच्या साह्याने आयात कमी होणे गरजेचे : नितीन गडकरी
    तंत्रज्ञानाच्या साह्याने आयात कमी होणे गरजेचे : नितीन गडकरी
    जनजागृती निर्माण व्हावी : नितीन गडकरी
    जनजागृती निर्माण व्हावी : नितीन गडकरी
    17-month old boy dies after falling from walker in Imambada
    17-month old boy dies after falling from walker in Imambada
    Amin Sayani’s “Binaka Geet Mala” A musical concert.
    Amin Sayani’s “Binaka Geet Mala” A musical concert.
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव: विजन अकेडमी और डीकेएम की हुई विजयी शुरुवात
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव: विजन अकेडमी और डीकेएम की हुई विजयी शुरुवात
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145