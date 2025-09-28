Nagpur Police Rescue 38 Labourers from Trafficking Racket

Nagpur: In a swift and decisive operation, Nagpur Police, led by Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, rescued 38 labourers from a trafficking and bonded labour racket. The victims included 23 women, five men, and nine minors (three girls and six boys under 18) from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

The group had been lured with false promises of local employment but was instead handed over to a trafficker, who demanded ₹1.5 lakh as an “arrangement cost.” The trafficker also extorted small advances and threatened the victims with harm if they resisted.

The rescue operation was triggered after one victim secretly kept a mobile phone and alerted relatives, who then contacted NGO Pradeepan. Acting on this tip-off, Nagpur Police intervened, secured the labourers, and ensured their immediate safety. However, after they were dropped at Nagpur Railway Station, the trafficker again confronted them, forcibly extorting ₹57,000 before the group managed to arrange their return journey to Chhindwara.

Gold Rate 27 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,43,400/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Police have now launched strict legal proceedings against the accused under Bonded Labour and Human Trafficking laws.

Speaking on the incident, CP Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal said:

“Human trafficking is one of the gravest violations of human dignity. Our swift action ensured 38 innocent lives, including minors, were saved from exploitation. We are working hard to apprehend every accused involved and will take the strictest possible action. Through Operation Shakti, Nagpur Police is conducting targeted drives against trafficking, bonded labour, and exploitation of vulnerable groups. This case reflects our zero-tolerance approach.”

Nagpur Police has reiterated its commitment to dismantling trafficking networks, protecting vulnerable citizens, and ensuring justice. The case highlights the importance of timely intervention, strong NGO coordination, and public vigilance in building a society free from exploitation.