GWCET Polytechnic Holds Induction Programme ‘NEWBIE’

Nagpur: Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering & Technology (GWCET), Polytechnic, Nagpur, conducted its Induction Programme “NEWBIE” on August 18, 2025, to welcome fresh entrants of Polytechnic First Year and Direct Second Year.

Honourable Principal Dr. Salim Chavan congratulated the students on securing admission to GWCET. In his address, he motivated the newcomers and highlighted key points that students should focus on to achieve success in life.

Prof. Raj Kuhite, Coordinator, Polytechnic, introduced the students to the cultural aspects of the college and explained the various facilities available on campus. He also inspired students with life lessons drawn from his own experiences.

The Chief Guest of the event was Mr. Ravindra Misal, National Trainer at JCI India, Professional Speed Skating Coach, and International Skater. In his motivational speech, he emphasized the importance of personality development and guided students on how to pursue their life goals effectively.

The programme was successfully organized by Prof. Deepali Gautam, Prof. Amol Ghode, and Prof. Samiksha Kadoo. Anchoring duties were handled by Prof. Kimaya Dewaikar, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Mayuri Kanjhode.