    Published On : Wed, Apr 7th, 2021
    journalist-RTI activist kidnapped, killed in Maharashtra


    A 49-year-old journalist of a local weekly was allegedly kidnapped and killed in Rahuri town of Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, the police said on Wednesday.

    Rohidas Datir was allegedly abducted from the College Road area where he was travelling on his two-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon and his body bearing multiple injury marks was found in the same locality late at night, sub-inspector Ganesh Shelke of Rahuri police station said.

    The victim used to run a weekly in Rahuri and was also an RTI activist, the official said.

    Following the kidnapping, a case was registered and a search had been launched for Datir, he said.

    A suspect has been identified and the attack seems to be a fallout of an old rivalry, he said, adding that further probe is underway.


