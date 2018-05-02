City’s Vimal Gruh Udyog duped of Rs 14.70 lakh in bogus spices deal

Nagpur: A city-based spices manufacturing firm “Vimal Gruh Udyog” was defrauded by two bogus DMart employees to the tune of Rs 14.70 lakh in a fraudulent deal.

The complainant, Ravi Waman Burde (38), a resident of Plot No. 15, Lavkush Nagar, Manewada Ring Road, who runs spices manufacturing firm “Vimal Gruh Udyog” at Plot No. 138, Kalamna Market here, told police that he received phone calls between January 22 and March 1. The caller identified himself as Hitesh Kamalesh Gautam (28), native of Bhiwandi, Thane, and asked Ravi whether to market his spices products with DMart and informed him about payment conditions. When Ravi agreed, the accused Hitesh Gautam placed orders on Whatsapp for turmeric, chili, dhaniya powders. Subsequently, Ravi dispatched the order worth Rs 11.70 lakh in two stages. When Ravi demanded payment for the ordered goods, the accused Gautam asked him to pay Rs 3 lakh for generating vendor code. Ravi paid this amount also. However, when Ravi demanded payment of both the bills, Gautam asked him to contact another accused Rajesh Jain, resident of Thane. Jain asked Ravi to pay Rs 2.42 lakh more for clearance of his bills. Ravi realised that he was duped to the tune of total Rs14.70 lakh and lodged a complaint with Kalamna police in this connection.

DMart, is an Indian retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets in the country.

Kalamna police constable Dilip Wankhede, acting on Ravi Burde’s complaint, booked the two accused Hitesh Gautam and Rajesh Jain under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC and started a probe.