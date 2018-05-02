    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 26th, 2021

    Job seeking woman raped by OLX employee in car on Amravati Road

    Nagpur: A job seeking woman was attacked and raped in a car allegedly by an OLX employee who had taken her for dinner at a hotel on Amravati Road. The heinous crime occurred on June 23 night. The accused has been booked but not arrested so far.

    A resident of Sakkardara area, the 29-year old woman had put up an application on OLX for a suitable job. The woman got acquainted with the accused, Virsingh (28), native of Gondia district but currently staying at Pratap Nagar in the city. After knowing each other, the accused Virsingh took the woman for dinner to a hotel on Amravati Road on the pretext of celebrating his birthday around 9.30 pm on June 23. While returning, the accused stopped his car midway at a secluded place and attacked her. The accused raped the woman forcibly in the car itself.

    Sakkardara PSI Ingle, acting on the complaint lodged by the victim, booked the accused Virsingh under Sections 376(1), 354, 354(A), 323, 34 of the IPC. The accused has not been arrested so far.

