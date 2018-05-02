Nagpur tops in State with 1339 Mucormycosis cases, 104 deaths: Report

Pune with 1,234 cases stands second. At 945, Aurangabad has the third highest number of cases

Nagpur: With 1,339 cases till date, Nagpur has topped the list for recording mucormycosis cases in Maharashtra. Pune with 1,234 cases, stands second for the dubious distinction. The State has reported a total of 8,367 cases of Mucormycosis. At 945, Aurangabad has the third highest number of cases, according to a state analysis of the cases until June 24.

Nagpur and Pune have reported the maximum number of cases of Mucormycosis due to Covid-19 in the State. The number of deaths in the two districts is also among the highest in the state.

According to state data of the 780 Covid-19 deaths, a total of 104 deaths were in Nagpur due to mucormycosis-related complications, 93 in Pune, and 79 in Aurangabad. In Pune, at least 886 patients are still under treatment at various hospitals.

“Cases have reduced but not to that extent. There are cases being reported from Dhule, Osmanabad, Beed, Latur, Kolhapur and Solapur. We admitted at least four to five new patients with mucormycosis daily at Sassoon general hospital even this week. Previously, there were 10-12 admissions daily,” said Dr Sameer Joshi, Deputy Dean of B J Medical College, Pune.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has reported 529 cases and 50 deaths due to Mucormycosis while Solapur has 505 cases and reported 56 deaths until June 24. In the same period, Nashik reported 557 cases and 60 deaths, Sangli (269 cases and 16 deaths) Ahmednagar (258 cases and 20 deaths), Thane (255 cases and 38 deaths). Presently, 4301 patients with mucormycosis are under treatment across the state, according to the report.

This rare but serious fungal infection known as black fungus manifests in the skin and also affects the lungs and the brain. Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It mainly affects people who are on medication for health problems that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens, say experts from the Covid-19 task force.