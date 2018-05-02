City’s Shreyas Puranik earns his place in Bollywood music world with aplomb!

Nagpur: Hailing from city, the budding Shreyas Puranik has carved out a niche for himself as a talented music composer in the city of dreams – Bollywood.

With background of musically oriented family, Shreyas shifted to Mumbai in 2008 with a dream as thousands of other budding artists do every day. After toiling hard for a year, the talent of Shreyas was spotted by Sandeep Singh, the fastest growing producer of Bollywood industry and ex-CEO of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production. Impressed very much, Sanjay introduced Shreyas to the Hindi cinema legend Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the assurance that Shreyas can do magic with his music. With the assuring word, Shreyas got his first chance to assist Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani in 2015. There was no looking back thereafter.

Recently music lovers went gaga over his composition ‘Naad Khula’ in the movie ‘Malaal’ and the rap in one of the trending songs ‘Aila re’ from the same movie. It is for the very first time, a Bollywood song has a Marathi rap in it. Shreyas says, it’s been a great privilege to work with Sanjay sir. This has been my third movie as a music assistant.

During the interaction with Nagpur Today, Shreyas advised to budding musicians of the city how they can mark their place in the industry and shared his journey that how he become the successful music composer. One should have knowledge of Indian classical music, alongside other genres. It makes a musician stronger and widens the vision to sing and compose, he says.

Watch the video on the successful journey of our own Shreyas Puranik.

– By Farhan Kazi