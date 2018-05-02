Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Infra section nature smart competition for grade -Preparatory at DPS Mihan

BEST OUT OF WASTE is one such craft which follows this Environmental friendly principle and at the same time creates useful and picturesque objects out of waste products. In order to make children aware of uses of waste material, and to give them a lesson on reducing waste to save our future, a ‘Best out of Waste Wall Hanging’ Competition was organized for students of Grade – Preparatory on 12th July, 2019

The little ones prepared very creative and innovative models and art items from different waste materials. They used reusable and recyclable materials like news papers, shoe boxes, bangles, ice cream sticks, CD’s, plastic bottles and many more things. From these waste items, they created an amazing array of display items leaving everyone totally impressed. The values like preservation, recycling, conservation, reduce, reuse etc are imbibed in the young heart and minds by demonstrating this noble act of caring for our environment.

It helped the students to develop their fine motor skills while using different kinds of material and also encouraged them to use waste material for making decorative and useable items and transform waste material into useful and beautiful articles.

The Principal Mrs.GurpreetBhambra appreciated the efforts put in by parents and making their children prepare for the competition.

City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Yarana-Change Over Banquet (COB) for Round Table India to be held in the city today
19-yr old boy rapes minor girl in Jaripatka, forces abortion
Kamble double murder case: SC rejects petition of accused seeking trial in other state
बहुवार्षिक पिकाला ३३ कोटी रुपये अनुदान मिळवून दिल्याबद्दल मा. ना.चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे पालकमंत्री नागपूर जिल्हा यांचा सत्कार
अमरावतीच्या धर्तीवर पश्चिम विदर्भातील विमानतळांचा विकास -मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस
बच्चों को मानसिक तकलीफ देने वालों के खिलाफ शिकायत दे पालक: आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के जनता दरबार में उमड़े शहर के नागरिक
Girl’s body found on Kelvad-Pandhurna highway
Woman killed, 6 others hurt as truck rams pvt travel bus at Telephone Exchange Square
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
SC seeks Maha govt’s response on Maratha reservation
RTI shocker: RTO has no record of complaints against erring auto drivers
Planting a tree means planting a whole living system
पशूवैद्यक क्षेत्रातील उद्योजकतेच्या संधी युवा पशूपालकांपर्यंत पोहचणे गरजेचे -महादेव जानकर
City’s Shreyas Puranik earns his place in Bollywood music world with aplomb!
Infra section nature smart competition for grade -Preparatory at DPS Mihan
महावितरणतर्फ़े सुरु असलेली कामे जुलै अखेरपर्यंत पुर्ण करण्याचे निर्देश
महावितरणचे वीजबिल भरणे झाले आता अधिक सुलभ
People with problems swarm Gadkari’s Janata Darbar in city
महा मेट्रो : रिच-४ (सिताबर्डी ते प्रजापती नगर) व्हायाडक्टचे ७२ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
23 hurt as truck rams into ST Bus near Hingna
