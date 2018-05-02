Infra section nature smart competition for grade -Preparatory at DPS Mihan

BEST OUT OF WASTE is one such craft which follows this Environmental friendly principle and at the same time creates useful and picturesque objects out of waste products. In order to make children aware of uses of waste material, and to give them a lesson on reducing waste to save our future, a ‘Best out of Waste Wall Hanging’ Competition was organized for students of Grade – Preparatory on 12th July, 2019

The little ones prepared very creative and innovative models and art items from different waste materials. They used reusable and recyclable materials like news papers, shoe boxes, bangles, ice cream sticks, CD’s, plastic bottles and many more things. From these waste items, they created an amazing array of display items leaving everyone totally impressed. The values like preservation, recycling, conservation, reduce, reuse etc are imbibed in the young heart and minds by demonstrating this noble act of caring for our environment.

It helped the students to develop their fine motor skills while using different kinds of material and also encouraged them to use waste material for making decorative and useable items and transform waste material into useful and beautiful articles.

The Principal Mrs.GurpreetBhambra appreciated the efforts put in by parents and making their children prepare for the competition.