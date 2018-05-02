City’s Chitar Oli buzzing as artisans start making idols for Ganeshotsav

This year, 10-day festival begins from Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2

Nagpur: Responding to devotees’ chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya, ardently urging Lord of Wisdom to arrive early next year, the 10-day festival starting from Ganesh Chaturthi is round the corner. This year, Ganeshotsav is commencing from September 2 and will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, September 12.

To meet the demands of thousands and thousands of devotees, artisans have started preparing idols of Lord Ganesh at various places across the city. But the renowned Chitar Oli is one stop favourite destination for getting attractive idols of every shape and size. With 42 days, to be precise, left for 10-day Ganeshotsav to kick-start, Chitar Oli is buzzing these days with artisans busy in making idols of various sizes and designs to meet the demands of devotees.

Murtikar (sculptor) Rajesh Chauria informed that in his workshop, idols of sizes one foot to three and half feet are carved out. “Emphasis these days is on eco-friendly idols, keeping in mind environmental concerns. A high quality clay or mud is sought from village Andhalgaon near Bhandara. Mud in mini-truck costs Rs 7000-8000 while Rs 10,000 has to be paid for normal truck. Rate of a trolley is between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000,” the artisan said.

“Since the rates of clay as well as decoration material have increased this year, the idols this year may cost 10-25 percent higher as compared to last year. Labour charges in the range of Rs 400-600 have to be paid to workers. Rates of other materials have also increased. Sarvajanik Mandals beeline at our workshop for beautiful idols. An idol of two feet could cost around Rs 6,000. After Ganeshotsav, we prepare idols for Durga Utsav but the order is less as compared to Ganeshotsav,” Chauria said.

Some of the local artisans prepare idols only for Sarvajanik Mandals. The idols range from 3 feet to 11 feet. Clay or mud brought from Andhalgaon is used for making the idols. Some idols are also sent to Odisha as per demands. Families of artisans are in the business since years. With Internet available a click away, many artisans scan designs online to give something special to devotees of Nagpur. Making bigger murtis is quite a challenge and many artisans start making them two months before the festival.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2m lakhs of devotees will take home their dear Lord. From that day till Anant Chaturdashi, September 12, chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya, would reverberate across the city and the atmosphere turning blissful and joyous.

Lord Ganesh or Vighnaharta, devotees believed, is a remover of obstacles and one who brings good fortune.