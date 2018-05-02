Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Jan 3rd, 2020

    Taxpayer friendly approach is need of the hour – PK Agrawal CC-CGST

    Dipen Agrawal President Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) called upon Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Principal Commissioner, CGST, Nagpur at CGST Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

    At the outset Dipen Agrawal on behalf of trade and industry congratulated Pramod Agrawal on being promoted as Chief Commissioner, CGST and extended best wishes for his new assignment.

    Dipen Agrawal welcomed the decision taken in the 38th GST Council meeting held on 18/12/2019 to constitute Grievance Redressal Committee at Zone/State level to have structured grievance redressal mechanism for the taxpayer.

    He expressed gratitude towards Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for issuing immediate notification to constitute zone/state level committees with mandate to examine and resolve all grievances and issues faced by the taxpayers, including procedural difficulties and IT related issues pertaining to GST whether specific or general in nature.

    CAMIT has been representing at various forums for constituting a committee having representatives of tax administration and business community to address the day-to-day issues encountered by the tax collectors i.e. traders. A platform to voice their grievances and redressal at local level is the best new year gift for small traders and MSME’s added Dipen Agrawal.

    Pramod Agrawal acknowledged the fact that these committees will enable tax administrators to have first-hand feedback on various policy initiatives undertaken by government and help in ironing out the difficulties faced by trade to make GST a good and simple tax in real terms.

    He expressed confidence that with active and quality participation of trade and professional association the committee will achieve the goals for which it is constituted.He also appealed to trade and industry to get rid of all pending disputes pertaining to erstwhile Central Excise & Service Tax regime by availing the benefit of once in lifetime scheme ‘ Sabka Vishwas Legacy Dispute Resolution Scheme ‘which has been extended till 15/01/2020.

    Dipen Agrawal thanked Pramod Agrawal, CC-CGST for his taxpayer friendly approach and his eagerness to proactively engage with trade and industry to learn and address the practical difficulties faced by the business community.

