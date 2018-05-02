City to host X annual Conference ‘GAPIO 2020’ in Jan 2020

Nagpur: Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) in association with Academy of Medical Sciences, (AMS) will be organising its 10th Annual Conference on 3rd, 4th and 5th of January, 2020 at Kingsway Hospitals, 44 Kingsway, Near Kasturchand Park, and Nagpur Maharashtra. Other city organisations like Indian Medical Association (IMA), Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), Diabetic Association of India (DAI), Association of Physicians of India (API), & Cardiological Society of India (CSI) have decided to be associates and support the event.

GAPIO has motto to improve professional leadership to improve safety and quality medical care worldwide. This conference will give delegates an opportunity to have an updated knowledge by interacting with the eminent Indian Doctors working abroad. This conference will open round table discussion with leader of global healthcare such as health education, England, British Organisations. The conference will focus on opportunities of networking and aspects of pursuing medical education worldwide.

Dr. Uday Bodhankar, Senior Paeditrician is Patron. Dr. Raju Khandelwal is Organising Chairman. Dr. Prakash Khetan is Org. Secretary and Dr. Pramod Gandhi is Treasurer.

The conference will start with workshops on 3rd January, 2020 on different medical topics, there will be 2 days deliberations related to all medical specialities on 4th and 5th Jan. 2020. It is the 1st time Nagpur city will be hosting this conference. Dr. Ramesh Mehta President of GAPIO, and MR. Ashok Khandelwal, Director, BAPIO (British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin were present in the city to discuss and guide the local team for hosting the conference. They have urged all the doctors in the city and around to take the advantage of this unique opportunity to update themselves in the medical field. More than 20 overseas renowned speakers are going to take part in the conference.

About GAPIO:

It is estimated that there are 1.4 million physicians of Indian Origin working in India and other countries of the world. There are 140,000 Physicians of Indian Origin working in the English speaking Western world (USA, UK, Australia and Canada combined), with the major constituent being from USA and UK. Between 10-30% of the physicians working in USA, UK, Canada and Australia have their roots in India.

There are also significant number of Indian Physicians working in Middle East, South East Asia and Africa. This substantial workforce of physicians is a valuable resource, which can help to mobilize significant developments in the health field globally. This strong Diaspora of Indian doctors who are highly respected and powerful, need a common professional platform.

The idea of GAPIO was originally conceived in January 2009 at Chennai between Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Dr. Sanku Rao, Dr. Ramesh Mehta & Mr. Anwar Feroz. With further discussions it was decided to formally set up Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO). GAPIO was constituted in 2011 under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

There is a need for greater visibility and cohesion of these physicians. Their combined intellectual and technical strength can also be a vital force in the development of the Indian healthcare sector. It is with these objectives that Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) has been formed. This body will have representation from all the countries where physicians of Indian origin are settled.

GAPIO is a non-profit organization and its vision is “Improving Health Worldwide”. GAPIO stands to empower physicians of Indian origin to achieve highest professional standards, to provide affordable good quality healthcare, to contribute to local and regional community development and thereby help to reduce health inequalities and alleviate suffering globally.