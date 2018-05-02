All India nation-wide total withdrawal of non-essential services on violence against doctors

In a recent incident in West Bengal, Dr. Paribaha Mukherjee, a young doctor was brutally attacked by a violent mob at NRS Medical College, Kolkata. He is critical and fighting for his life.

IMA observed Nationwide Protest Day by withdrawing non essential services in all health care institutions on Monday, 17th June, 2019 for 24 hours from 6:00 am to 6:00 am next day.

IMA demanded exemplary action by the State Government of West Bengal. All the legitimate demands of the Resident Doctors in West Bengal should be accepted unconditionally. Safety and security in the hospitals have been a matter of great concern and need to be addressed and ensured. In view of the continued sufferings of the medical professionals and health workers as well as repeated occurrence of such incidents without redressal.

Indian Medical Association demanded a NATIONAL LAW AGAINST HOSPITAL VIOLENCE. IMA has declared a zero-tolerance policy against violence on doctors and healthcare establishments. World Medical Association has also passed a resolution against violence on healthcare establishments and urged to bring stronger legislation against this menace. National Law against violence on hospitals has to be brought in urgently.

The law should provide a minimum of seven years imprisonment for hospital violence. To ensure that the cases are registered, culprits are arrested and conviction is necessitated, appropriate mandatory provisions as provided in the POCSO act have to be instituted. Hospitals should be declared as safe zones and provision of appropriate security should be the responsibility of the state. Violence in hospitals will adversely affect the patient care. Not only the patients undergoing treatment in the institution but also there are lot of indirect consequences. Institutions will be reluctant to take up complicated and risky patients which will affect critical care. Patient Care and safety will depend on peaceful ambience in the hospitals.

Indian Medical Association Nagpur along with all associations joined the agitation. Non essential services of all the hospitals and clinics of the city were closed. A meeting was held at IMA House, North Ambazari Road at 10.30am and was attended by more than 500 doctors of the city. Dr. Kush Jhunjhunwala President, IMA Nagpur welcomed gathering and briefed about demands behind this agitation. Dr. Y.S.Deshpande, Dr. Milind Naik, Dr. Krishna Parate and other leaders expressed their views and suggestions on protection from violence and extended their full support for the agitation. Dr. Ashok Adhao Patron and Past National President of IMA HQ concluded the meeting.

Dr. Manjusha Giri Hon. Secretary IMA Nagpur proposed formal vote of thanks. Dr. Sanjay Deshapnde conducted the whole meeting.

Dr. Anand Kate, Dr. Ajay Kate, Dr. Prashant Nikhade, Dr. Pradeep Rajderkar, Dr. Warsha Dhawale, Dr. Vaishali Khandait, Dr. B. K. Sharma and Dr. Anuradha Ridhorkar were prominently present.

Office bearers of IMA Nagpur branch – Dr. Archana Kothari, Dr. Rafat Khan, Dr. Alok Umre, Dr. Archana S. Deshpande and Dr. Aniruddha Deoke, Dr. Shirish Modi, Dr. Prashant Bhutada, Dr. Vandana Kate and Dr. Vijay Upadhyaya and Dr. Dinesh Agrawal worked hard for the success of this agitation.

Rotary Club of Nagpur, Indian Dental Association Nagpur branch also supported “STOP VIOLENCE AGAINST DOCTORS” agitation.