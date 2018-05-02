City police chief unveils book ‘Cops in a Quagmire’ penned by IPS Sunil Ramanand

Nagpur: Nagpur Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar unveiled a book titled “Cops in a Quagmire”, authored by Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) at Press Club here on Tuesday.

The Top Cop was the chief guest at the function for the release of a book. Special Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chiranjeev Prasad, Joint Commissioner, Dr. Nilesh Bharne, Additional Police Commissioner, North Region, Navinchandra Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gajanan Rajmane were prominently present on this occasion.

CP Kumar and all the senior officials congratulated Ramanand on the release of his book. Ramanand, a 1994-batch IPS officer, has penned a work of fiction based on personal experiences during his posting in Ahmednagar district as Superintendent of Police.