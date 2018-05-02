Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Sep 29th, 2020
    National News

    Maha govt bans dandiya, idols limited to 4 ft

    Maharashtra Home Department’s guidelines for Navratri festivities: People observing festivities to abide by all guidelines issued in view of Covid-19. Idols at home cannot be higher than 2 feet and those at pandals have to be under 4 feet. Garbha and dandiya events will not be held.

    Similarly, the West Bengal government has banned cultural programmes at puja pandals and has urged the organisers to stagger the festivities over additional days so that people can participate while maintaining social distancing.

