Nagpur: Body of 35-Year-Old Man Found in Kamthi’s Rani Lake, Police Investigation Underway

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, the body of a 35-year-old man was discovered floating in the historic Rani Lake near the Juna Mokshadham area in Kamthi on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kishor Raut, a resident of JP Nagar, Ajni, near the Kamthi railway gate.

According to information provided by the New Kamthi Police, Suresh had left his house around 1 PM on Wednesday. When he did not return home even after nightfall, his family members began searching for him, believing he might have gone to visit relatives. However, around 2 PM on Thursday, the New Kamthi Police received a call reporting a body seen floating in the lake near the Juna Mokshadham.

Police reached the scene and confirmed that the body was indeed that of Suresh Kishor Raut. The body was recovered and sent to the Kamthi Sub-District Hospital for a post-mortem examination. His family members, who were present at the site, confirmed the identity of the deceased.

Suresh is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, his mother, and two brothers.

While the exact reason behind the suspected suicide is still unknown, police have registered a case of accidental death at the New Kamthi Police Station and have launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death.

