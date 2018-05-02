Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Jul 11th, 2019

City Congress stages Gandhian style protests against hike in fuel prices

Nagpur: City Congress on Wednesday staged Gandhian style protests against fuel price hike by Central Government. The protests were staged at various petrol stations across the city.

In the Budget presented recently, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the imposition of an additional special excise duty of Re 1 per litre and road and infrastructure cess of Re 1 per litre on both petrol and diesel. As a result, prices of petrol and diesel went up by over Rs 2 all over India.

The protests were organised on the directives of MPCC President Ashok Chavan and City Congress President Vikas Thakre.

In South Nagpur Assembly constituency, the protests were led by party’s National Spokesman Vishal Muttemwar. Slamming the Central Government for hiking the fuel prices, Muttemwar said that the move will dent the pockets of poor people and further peak the inflation. Poor people will be adversely affected by the hike in fuel prices, he stated.

During the demonstrations, Congress workers raised slogans, offered roses at petrol pumps and protested the hike in fuel prices.

The protests were organised by Block President Vishveshwar Ahirkar. Other prominent leaders who participated in the demonstrations include Nitin Kumbhalkar, Jayant Lute, Vasudeo Dhoke, Rajesh Rahate, Sangeeta Uprikar, Sarita Lakshane, Puja Deshmukh, Vidya Selukar, Sneha Petkar, Pravin Sandekar, Bholanath Kunchankar, Mangesh Shattalwar, Suraj Thapa, Vipul Gajbhiye, Anil Shahu, Bhujang Thakre, Sanjay Kedar, Rajesh Sakharkar, Harish Sakharkar, Satish Bhagat, Pintu Tiwari, Manoj Ahirkar, Rakesh Godbole, Imran Pathan, Khandagade, Arun Bhoyar, Anil Varvatkar, Chikhle, Balubhau Sheikh, Suryaprakash Kondre, Datta Mohite, Kishore Gajbhiye, Baba Hande, Shubham Talhar, Vijay Raut and several other workers.

Later, a delegation led by City Congress President Vikas Thakre submitted a memorandum to the District Collector. National Spokesman Vishal Muttemwar and others were present prominently on the occasion. The memorandum criticised the Central Government and demanded immediate withdrawal of the fuel price hike.

