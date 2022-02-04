City Congress fetes Avinash Pandey

Nagpur : Nagpur City Congress Committee felicitated Avinash Pandey, who has newly taken charge as Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee Coordination in-charge. Pandey arrived in Nagpur on Thursday where volunteers led by Praful Gudadhe welcomed him at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. Later, Pandey was felicitated in presence of senior Congress leaders, volunteers, office-bearers in Devadia bhavan. Vikas Thakre, President of City Congress Committee; Atul Kotecha, General Secretary;

Dr Anees Ahmed, ex-Cabinet Minister; State Office-bearers Abhijeet Sapkal, Kamlesh Samarth, Prashant Dhawad, Sanjay Mahakalkar, Gajraj Hatewar, Raman Paigwar, Krishna Kawde, Zulfakar Bhutto, Ramesh Punekar, Nitin Sathawne, Nizam Ansari,Women Congress President Naish Ali, members of Yuvak Congress, NSUI all were present.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) has made appointment of Avinash Pandey. In past three years AICC has been bestowing major responsibilities of party upon Pandey. He was sent to Manipur during a crisis and he successfully resolved the issue there.

During Bihar elections also he was made Chairman of the screening committee of State Congress.When Rajasthan faced an issue of crisis due to the conflict between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pandey played an important role in sorting out the conflict in Rajasthan.

Pandey has extended his gratitude towards Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi. He assured that he would carefully do his work and try to give justice. He has congratulated Deputy Chairperson, Convenor and all members.