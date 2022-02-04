Thieves burgle cash, gold ornaments

Nagpur: Thieves burgled cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 1.60 lakh from a house in Juni Kamptee area on Wednesday. Laxmi Sonu Ramteke (30), a resident of Avinash Primary School, Khalasi Line, Kamptee was out of station with her family.

Taking advantage of the situation, thieves sneaked into her house after breaking open the door lock and took away Rs 25,000 cash and gold worth Rs 1.35 lakh from an almirah.

Following a complaint by the victim, cops registered a case u/s 454, 457, 380 of the IPC.