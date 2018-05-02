Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Dec 11th, 2019
National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Citizenship bill faces crucial RS test today

The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha Wednesday afternoon, two days after the legislation was passed by the Lok Sabha.

The CAB, which has sharply divided discourse in the country, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha around 2 pm. This is expected to be followed by a debate in the Upper House, which, considering Monday’s Lok Sabha discussion, could be fiery and heated.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party is confident of getting the Bill passed in Rajya Sabha as well, the numbers game could prove to be tough. During the last Parliament session, which took place before the Lok Sabha elections, the government ended up not bringing the Bill in the Upper House even though it had been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The chief opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is that it discriminates on the basis of religion by identifying only non-Muslims refugees as those who would be eligible for Indian citizenship.

While the BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance enjoy an overwhelming majority in the lower house that helped it get 311 votes in favour of the bill, and 80 against in the lower house, the party’s hold on the Rajya Sabha is wobblier.

With a current strength of 240, the majority mark in the upper house is 121. The NDA, which includes parties like AIADMK, Janata Dal-United and the Akali Dal, has 116 members and expects the support of 14 others, taking its numbers to 130.

The 14 includes three members of the Shiv Sena, a former BJP ally that voted in favour of the Bill in the Lok Sabha but has said its support in the Rajya Sabha is not certain. Even if the Sena abstains, the BJP will not have reason to worry as it will bring down the majority mark.

Happening Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Maharashtra News
लतादिदीकडून मिळाले गायकीचे धडे
लतादिदीकडून मिळाले गायकीचे धडे
‘नागपूर सिटी मेयर रिलिफ फंड’च्या नावाने होणार कंपनीची नोंदणी
‘नागपूर सिटी मेयर रिलिफ फंड’च्या नावाने होणार कंपनीची नोंदणी
Hindi News
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
28 दिसंबर को पूरा होगा सदर फ्लाईओवर
28 दिसंबर को पूरा होगा सदर फ्लाईओवर
Trending News
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Crime Branch arrests Kopper Salon owner, book Ambekar under POCSO Act
Featured News
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Crime Branch plays key role in smashing crime in Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Bike-borne goons fool, rob man of Rs 2 lakh cash in Nandanvan
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
Nagpur businessman extradited to US admits to drug-smuggling charges
VIA Energy Forum to discuss Solar issues
VIA Energy Forum to discuss Solar issues
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
Video : डोमेस्टिक इंडस्ट्री के आने से ही MIHAN में उपलब्ध होगा रोजगार- दीपेन अग्रवाल
लतादिदीकडून मिळाले गायकीचे धडे
लतादिदीकडून मिळाले गायकीचे धडे
28 दिसंबर को पूरा होगा सदर फ्लाईओवर
28 दिसंबर को पूरा होगा सदर फ्लाईओवर
‘नागपूर सिटी मेयर रिलिफ फंड’च्या नावाने होणार कंपनीची नोंदणी
‘नागपूर सिटी मेयर रिलिफ फंड’च्या नावाने होणार कंपनीची नोंदणी
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
अमेरिका में प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के आयात को लेकर नागपुर कारोबारी दोषी करार, हुई 20 साल की सजा
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचा शुक्रवारी जाहीर नागरी सत्कार
List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared
List of State Govt holidays in 2020 declared
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145