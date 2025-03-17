Citizens must visit expo on “New Laws of New India” at Paradsinga: Justice Sambre

Advertisement



Nagpur: Justice Nitin Sambre, senior administrative judge of the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court inaugurated a two-day multimedia photo exhibition at Paradsinga (Katol), which aims to create awareness about India’s new laws under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

Organised by the Nagpur Regional Office of the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority, Nagpur, and Shri Sati Anusaya Mata Devasthan, the event showcases the new laws enacted on July 1, 2024.

Justice Sambre urged citizens to visit the exhibition and learn about the new legal framework of the country. Entry to the exhibition is free. It will be open to public from 10 am to 6 pm till March 17.

Speaking at the inauguration, Justice Sambre emphasised the importance of public awareness about these reforms, which aim to simplify legal processes and enhance citizens’ access to justice. The event was also graced by Justice Abhay Mantri of the Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench, Principal District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Surana, MLA Charansing Thakur, District Collector Vipin Itankar, Zilla Parishad CEO Vinayak Mahamuni, DLSA Secretary Sachin Patil, PIB official Hansraj Raut, and Sub-Divisional Officer Piyush Chiwande.

The exhibition features comprehensive displays on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, highlighting changes designed to modernise India’s justice system.

The PIB team, including technical assistant Sanjay Tiwari, assistant Mangesh Tikakas, and MTS Naresh Gachchkayla, worked diligently to ensure the event’s success.

