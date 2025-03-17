Bloody alcohol: Drunk teenager stabs man to death in Nagpur’s Dhantoli

Advertisement



Nagpur: Alcohol has claimed yet another life in Nagpur! A horrifying murder took place late Monday night in Rahul Nagar under Dhantoli Police Station limits. A minor verbal spat escalated into a brutal killing when 19-year-old Ayush Manpiya mercilessly stabbed 35-year-old Ankush Devgikar to death.

According to sources, Ayush, a first-year B.Sc. student, and Ankush, who worked at a scrap shop, were both intoxicated. A disagreement between them quickly turned into a heated altercation. When Ankush asked Ayush to stop using abusive language, the enraged youth stormed into his house, grabbed a vegetable-cutting knife, and launched a frenzied attack on Ankush.

Locals rushed the severely injured Ankush to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Upon receiving information, Dhantoli police reached the crime scene and launched an investigation. The accused, Ayush Manpiya, has been taken into custody, and a case of murder has been registered against him. Dhantoli Police Station in-charge, Anamika Mirzapure, confirmed the shocking incident.

Alcohol strikes again!

This tragic incident once again highlights how substance abuse not only ruins lives but can also turn fatal. While the police are conducting a thorough investigation, the larger question remains—will stringent measures be taken to prevent such crimes in the future?

