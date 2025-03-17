MPCC chief’s ‘Fadnavis is equally cruel as Aurangzeb’ remark triggers row

Advertisement



Mumbai: The controversy over Aurangzeb continues in Maharashtra, with the new MPCC President Harshvardhan Sapkal using it as a criticism of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sakpal alleged that Fadnavis is as “cruel” as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The BJP said the Congress is insulting the identity of Maharashtra.

“Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler. Aurangzeb put his own father in jail. Also, Aurangzeb always took the help of religion,” said the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Sakpal.

“Today Devendra Fadnavis is equally cruel. He always takes the help of religion. Therefore, the administration of Aurangzeb and Devendra Fadnavis is the same,” he said.

The controversy over Aurangzeb was started last month by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, because of his statement that the Mughal emperor was a good administrator but was wrongly portrayed in history. Police cases have been filed against him and he has got advance bail from a Mumbai court in case he is arrested.

Chief Minister Fadnavis meanwhile, has backed the demand to remove the tomb of the Mughal emperor from Khulabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra.

The BJP termed Sapkal’s statement “extremely childish”. “The statement of Congress State President Harshvardhan Sapkal is extremely childish, irresponsible and tarnishes the political culture of Maharashtra,” read a post by State Revenue Minister BJP Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

“By comparing Aurangzeb with Devendra Fadnavis, Congress is insulting the identity of Maharashtra. Sapkal and Congress have reached a low level,” his post read.

“Aurangzeb built many temples. I do not consider Aurangzeb a cruel administrator. Also, the battle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb was a battle for state administration. That battle was not about Hindus and Muslims anywhere,” Azmi had said.

He said that during Aurangzeb’s time, India’s border extended to Afghanistan. “At that time, our GDP was 24 per cent… India was called Sone Ki Chidiya,” he claimed.

Maharashtra on alert over stir to raze Aurangzeb tomb:

Police stepped up vigil at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb near Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following threats from some right-wing outfits, which want it demolished, and provocative statements by some politicians.

Direct entry to the tomb has been restricted since the past couple of days and the restrictions will be in place till further notice at the site in Khultabad, around 30 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, police said.

“There is no restriction on vehicles. However, barricades have been put up to slow down traffic to monitor vehicles heading towards the tomb. One platoon of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) has been deployed for round-the-clock vigil. Six policemen are continuously manning the tomb,” Khultabad police inspector Dhananjay Pharate said.

Away from the site, politicians from Shiv Sena factions rattled sabres. Ambadas Danve of Shiv Sena (UBT), Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council, alleged the Mahayuti Government was fooling people and adding fuel to the fire. “The Centre, through the Archaeological Survey of India, provides funds for the tomb’s maintenance. Yet, Central and State governments instigate some elements to speak about vandalising the tomb,” Danve said.

Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena functionary Sanjay Shirsat hit back, daring opposition parties to erect statues of Aurangzeb if they felt removing the tomb would destroy history. Shirsat there was no place for Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra.

Kalyan Kale, Danve’s ally and Jalna Congress MP, alleged the issue had been blown up ahead of local body polls in the state. “The tomb has been there for years. Many are seeing it now only because elections are around,” Kale said.

But his remarks, coming amid strong emotions stirred by the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ that depicted the torture of Sambhaji Maharaj, had drawn massive criticism.

