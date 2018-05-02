Citizens booked for violating Epidemic Laws at Walker Street and Japanese Garden

Nagpur: Sending a stern message to the citizens taking epidemic laws like wearing mask in public lightly, Zone II police lead by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vinita Sahu besides Sadar cops conducted action at Walker Street and Japanese Garden vicinity on Friday.

People violating social distancing norms, not wearing masks, riding triple seat, parking haphazardly were rounded up under prohibitory orders.



Action was taken under IPC and Epidemic Act for violation of prohibitory orders. The vehicles of the violators were also seized as a part of action.