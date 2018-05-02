Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Jul 18th, 2020

    Citizens booked for violating Epidemic Laws at Walker Street and Japanese Garden

    Nagpur: Sending a stern message to the citizens taking epidemic laws like wearing mask in public lightly, Zone II police lead by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vinita Sahu besides Sadar cops conducted action at Walker Street and Japanese Garden vicinity on Friday.

    People violating social distancing norms, not wearing masks, riding triple seat, parking haphazardly were rounded up under prohibitory orders.

    Action was taken under IPC and Epidemic Act for violation of prohibitory orders. The vehicles of the violators were also seized as a part of action.

