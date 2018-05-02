CIL rushes 4 pumps to drain out flood waters in Patna

Nagpur: Responding to call of duty, Coal India Ltd. has rushed four powerful pumps to flood-affected Patna.The pumps have started draining out water from the low lying inundated residential areas of Rajendra Nagar, Saidpur and Pataliputra Colony.

Two pumps with a pumping capacity of 1000 gallons of water per minute and two with a pumping capacity of 5000 gallons of water per minute are helping to recede the water level in the flood-hit Bihar capital which is facing its worst deluge in recent times.