Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Oct 4th, 2019

CIL rushes 4 pumps to drain out flood waters in Patna

Nagpur: Responding to call of duty, Coal India Ltd. has rushed four powerful pumps to flood-affected Patna.The pumps have started draining out water from the low lying inundated residential areas of Rajendra Nagar, Saidpur and Pataliputra Colony.

Two pumps with a pumping capacity of 1000 gallons of water per minute and two with a pumping capacity of 5000 gallons of water per minute are helping to recede the water level in the flood-hit Bihar capital which is facing its worst deluge in recent times.

Happening Nagpur
Jalsa 2019 Day-5 sparkles with Theme Yellow
Jalsa 2019 Day-5 sparkles with Theme Yellow
Colour of love on Day 3 in the air @ Jalsa 2019
Colour of love on Day 3 in the air @ Jalsa 2019
Nagpur Crime News
Crime Branch raids roadside liquor stalls, eateries to curb crimes during poll
Crime Branch raids roadside liquor stalls, eateries to curb crimes during poll
Group of hooligans go berserk in Jaripatka
Group of hooligans go berserk in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
कामठी विधानसभा मतदार संघाची भाजप ची उमेदवारी टेकचंद सावरकरला
कामठी विधानसभा मतदार संघाची भाजप ची उमेदवारी टेकचंद सावरकरला
ऑटोचालकाला मंत्री केले, आणखी काय हवे !
ऑटोचालकाला मंत्री केले, आणखी काय हवे !
Hindi News
गोंदियाः भाजपा ने ठुकराया राष्ट्रवादी ने अपनाया
गोंदियाः भाजपा ने ठुकराया राष्ट्रवादी ने अपनाया
कामठी से वंचित बहुजन आघाडी समर्थित उमेदवार राष्ट्रीय जनसुराज्य पार्टी के राजेश काकड़े ने भरा नामांकन
कामठी से वंचित बहुजन आघाडी समर्थित उमेदवार राष्ट्रीय जनसुराज्य पार्टी के राजेश काकड़े ने भरा नामांकन
Trending News
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur South West seat
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur South West seat
Fadnavis to lead nominations in Nagpur today
Fadnavis to lead nominations in Nagpur today
Featured News
नामांकन के बाद बोले फडणवीस, विधानसभा चुनाव में हासिल करेंगे बड़ी जीत
नामांकन के बाद बोले फडणवीस, विधानसभा चुनाव में हासिल करेंगे बड़ी जीत
Assembly polls: Jyoti Bawankule files papers for Kamptee seat
Assembly polls: Jyoti Bawankule files papers for Kamptee seat
Trending In Nagpur
कामठी विधानसभा मतदार संघाची भाजप ची उमेदवारी टेकचंद सावरकरला
कामठी विधानसभा मतदार संघाची भाजप ची उमेदवारी टेकचंद सावरकरला
ऑटोचालकाला मंत्री केले, आणखी काय हवे !
ऑटोचालकाला मंत्री केले, आणखी काय हवे !
कामठी से वंचित बहुजन आघाडी समर्थित उमेदवार राष्ट्रीय जनसुराज्य पार्टी के राजेश काकड़े ने भरा नामांकन
कामठी से वंचित बहुजन आघाडी समर्थित उमेदवार राष्ट्रीय जनसुराज्य पार्टी के राजेश काकड़े ने भरा नामांकन
CIL rushes 4 pumps to drain out flood waters in Patna
CIL rushes 4 pumps to drain out flood waters in Patna
GMVB Nagpur Group celebrates birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri in a differet way
GMVB Nagpur Group celebrates birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri in a differet way
Assembly polls: BJP’s Jyoti Bawankule files papers for Kamptee seat
Assembly polls: BJP’s Jyoti Bawankule files papers for Kamptee seat
Crime Branch raids roadside liquor stalls, eateries to curb crimes during poll
Crime Branch raids roadside liquor stalls, eateries to curb crimes during poll
बंटी शेलके ( Bunty Shelke ) को टिकट देकर कांग्रेस ने युवा नेतृत्व पर जताया भरोसा
बंटी शेलके ( Bunty Shelke ) को टिकट देकर कांग्रेस ने युवा नेतृत्व पर जताया भरोसा
Group of hooligans go berserk in Jaripatka
Group of hooligans go berserk in Jaripatka
डॉ.नितिन राऊत (उत्तर ), बंटी शेलके (मध्य), पुरुषोत्तम हजारे (पूर्व) और आशीष देशमुख (दक्षिण पश्चिम) ने भरा नामांकन
डॉ.नितिन राऊत (उत्तर ), बंटी शेलके (मध्य), पुरुषोत्तम हजारे (पूर्व) और आशीष देशमुख (दक्षिण पश्चिम) ने भरा नामांकन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145