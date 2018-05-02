Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Oct 4th, 2019

GMVB Nagpur Group celebrates birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri in a differet way

Nagpur: GMVB Nagpur Group celebrated birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri in a differet way. The Group organised a Bonsai Training Workshop at Group Member Shweta Atre’s residence in Gokulpeth.

All the members of the Group attended the workshop as a ‘40’ group member. Coach Prabhakar Pal and Anjalitai guided the workshop on how they process bonsai on wad, pipal, bougainvillea and other trees. Shridhar Atre provided information on multiple tank, cascade style and formal upright style, as well as taught how to cut, shape and shape tail.

Shweta Atre and all the GMVB Group promoters and members provided support and celebrated the birth anniversaries with enthusiasm.

