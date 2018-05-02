Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Oct 4th, 2019
SC Sends Notice to CBI on Chidambaram’s Bail Plea, Hearing on Oct 15

New Delhi: A day after a special court extended senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 17, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asking them to respond to Chidambaram’s bail plea in connection with the INX Media Case.

A Supreme Court bench of justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy has fixed October 15 as the next date for the hearing. At the same time, the CBI has said that it will respond to the bail plea.

The former Union Minister was supposed to be released on October 3. On Thursday, Chidambaram had moved the apex court for an urgent hearing of a plea and a regular bail.

While his custody was extended, the SC agreed his request for home-cooked food once a day, citing health reasons. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had moved an application on October 1 for the same.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in connection with the INX Media case. The senior Congress leader and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in the INX Media case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in a Mumbai jail in connection with the murder of Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora.

