    Published On : Fri, Jul 9th, 2021

    Nagpur doc morphs female colleague’s picture, viral it on WA

    Nagpur: Putting shame to the doctor’s name while the country battles pandemic, a senior orthopedic from Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital reportedly tampered with a picture of a female colleague and shared it on some WhatsApp group. Following the written complaint by the female doctor, the hospital administration swung into action dismissing the concerned doctor.

    According to sources, a felicitation programme was organized at the hospital on the occasion of World Doctor’s Day. All the female doctors decided to attend the function in a green saree. During the same, the orthopedic doctor who was on contract took the photo on his mobile and tampered with it with the help of a computer, which caused heavy embarrassment to the female doctor. He also posted the morphed photo on a group of doctors at the ESIC Hospital.

    The concerned female doctor was embarrassed after seeing the picture. Following which she approached hospital administration with a complaint. Acting tough on such unruly behavior, Medical Superintendent Dr Meena Deshmukh appointed a committee comprising women doctors and decided to dismiss the orthopedic doctor.

    No complaint has been lodged with the police against the concerned doctor.

