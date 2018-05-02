Chinese national shifted to hospital quarantine in Nagpur

Nagpur: A Chinese National living in Nagpur district was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak though he has not shown any symptoms of the infection, officials said.

The man is chili trader and has been living at Umred in the district. According to local police, he is living in India since December 2019 on business visa.

“We got information about him when we were checking a hotel. He was shifted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) in Nagpur as per the government guidelines,” said inspector Vilas Kale of Umred police station.

He was staying in the hotel since March 15, the officer added.

He was admitted to the hospital”s isolation ward and his swab samples were sent for testing, said a hospital official.

The coronavirus pandemic which is rampaging in large parts of the world is believed to have originated in China.