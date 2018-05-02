Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 24th, 2020

    Lockdown: Here are MHA guidelines- THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC

    Nagpur: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address announcing a 21-day nationwide lockdown, people across the country rushed to grocery stores and super markets to buy essentials.

    To allay the apprehensions, the prime minister tweeted the following:

    ‘My fellow citizens,

    THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.

    Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.

    Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India. Jai Hind!’

    Following are the ministry of home affairs guidelines on the services that will be exempted from the lockdown. It also contains list of actions that will be taken against people violating the lockdown:

    Read More.

    Happening Nagpur
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    Lockdown: पालकमंत्र्यांचे जनतेला आवाहन
    Lockdown: पालकमंत्र्यांचे जनतेला आवाहन
    सोशल मीडियावरील ‘ती’ ऑडिओ क्लिप बोगस
    सोशल मीडियावरील ‘ती’ ऑडिओ क्लिप बोगस
    Hindi News
    पूरा भारत बंद, आज रात 12 बजे से पूरे हिन्दुस्तान में 21 दिन के लिए कोरोना कर्फ्यू
    पूरा भारत बंद, आज रात 12 बजे से पूरे हिन्दुस्तान में 21 दिन के लिए कोरोना कर्फ्यू
    Hantavirus: क्या कोराना वायरस की ही तरह है हंतावायरस? चीन में मौत के बाद सता रहा महामारी बनने का डर
    Hantavirus: क्या कोराना वायरस की ही तरह है हंतावायरस? चीन में मौत के बाद सता रहा महामारी बनने का डर
    Trending News
    Lockdown: Here are MHA guidelines- THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC
    Lockdown: Here are MHA guidelines- THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC
    Nationwide lockdown for 21 days: PM Modi
    Nationwide lockdown for 21 days: PM Modi
    Featured News
    सोशल मीडियावरील ‘ती’ ऑडिओ क्लिप बोगस
    सोशल मीडियावरील ‘ती’ ऑडिओ क्लिप बोगस
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    Trending In Nagpur
    Lockdown: पालकमंत्र्यांचे जनतेला आवाहन
    Lockdown: पालकमंत्र्यांचे जनतेला आवाहन
    Chinese national shifted to hospital quarantine in Nagpur
    Chinese national shifted to hospital quarantine in Nagpur
    सोशल मीडियावरील ‘ती’ ऑडिओ क्लिप बोगस
    सोशल मीडियावरील ‘ती’ ऑडिओ क्लिप बोगस
    पूरा भारत बंद, आज रात 12 बजे से पूरे हिन्दुस्तान में 21 दिन के लिए कोरोना कर्फ्यू
    पूरा भारत बंद, आज रात 12 बजे से पूरे हिन्दुस्तान में 21 दिन के लिए कोरोना कर्फ्यू
    Maharashtra IPS Officer, Atul Kulkarni penned down a book on Post Independence India
    Maharashtra IPS Officer, Atul Kulkarni penned down a book on Post Independence India
    स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षनाणे विहिरी आणि भिंती केल्या सुंदर
    स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षनाणे विहिरी आणि भिंती केल्या सुंदर
    Maharashtra: Asked to wait, Bhandara Police sews its own masks
    Maharashtra: Asked to wait, Bhandara Police sews its own masks
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 24/3/20
    Nagpur : कोरोना विषाणू संदर्भ:: माहिती : 24/3/20
    नागरिकांना सुविधा प्रदान करण्यास मनपा तत्पर : आयुक्त मुंढे
    नागरिकांना सुविधा प्रदान करण्यास मनपा तत्पर : आयुक्त मुंढे
    कर्फ़्यू से ऑनलाइन फ़ूड आपूर्तिकर्ता मजे में
    कर्फ़्यू से ऑनलाइन फ़ूड आपूर्तिकर्ता मजे में
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145