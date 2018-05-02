E-commerce giants selling lethal arms openly

Nagpur: The access to sharp-edged weapons has become a common sight in the Second Capital of the State. Earlier, these weapons were smuggled into Nagpur city. However, the worrisome revelations that the weapons used in brutal murder of notorious gambling den kingpin, Balya alias Kishor Binekar were bought from e-commerce websites. Binekar was allegedly stabbed to death by five assailants in full public view near Bhole Petrol Pump back in September. Gun crime has consistently been on the rise, and every few weeks, there is a new tragedy.

Weapons available on e-commerce websites:

Earlier, these sharp-edged weapons were smuggled into the city from other parts of the country. However, weapons like swords, choppers, knives, kukris, guptis, etc, are now easily available online and can be delivered at your doorsteps within two-three working days. It is important to note that many of these prominent e-commerce sites are the marketplace where third-party sellers can list their products for sale.

Weapons used in Binekar murder bought online:

The horrifying murder of Binekar in Nagpur city had created ripples across the state. A footage of the broad-day light murder where around five assailants killed Binekar, the gambling den owner, went viral on social media platforms. During the investigation, shocking revelation came to fore as the accused had bought these sharp edged weapons from e-commerce sites.

Cake cutting by swords:

Birthdays are being celebrated in bizarre manner by some anti-social elements in Nagpur city. Miscreants using swords, long knives to cut the birthday cake has become popular in the Second Capital of the State. Recently, a youth who had uploaded a video of cake cutting using a sword went viral on social media and the Nagpur Crime Branch officials had managed to nab him. However, easy access of such weapons provokes such incidents which need to be curbed before it is too late.

Stern action soon: CP Kumar

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said, “We acknowledge the sensitivity of the matter. We are evaluating it following which strict action will be initiated,” assured the CP.

–Ravikant Kamble