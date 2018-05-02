China unveils details of 4 PLA martyrs at Galwan

In a first, China has officially acknowledged casualties in Galwan Valley clash which took place in June 2020 and shared details of four soldiers of Peoples Liberation Army who died in the violent clash with the Indian Army.

According to a report by Global Times, Chinas Central Military Commission recognised five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakorum Mountains for their sacrifice in the border confrontation with India.

As per the report, regimental commander of PLAs Xinjiang Military Command was killed in the clash.

The CMC awarded Qi Fabao, the regimental commander, with the title of Hero regimental commander for defending the border, Chen Hongjun with Hero to defend the border and first-class merit to Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran.

The GT report also alleged that the Chinese soldiers were attacked with steel tubes, clubs and stones.

Recently, Russian news agency TASS in its article claimed that at least 45 PLA troops had lost their lives in the violent face-off with the Indian Army on the icy heights of the Galwan.

Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead, the agency said.