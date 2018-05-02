Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    China kills three Indian soldiers in Ladakh

    An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night during a “violent face-off” with the Chinese, Army sources tell news agency ANI.

    “During the de-escalation process in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,” the Army said.

