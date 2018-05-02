Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jun 16th, 2020

    4 armed goons planning robbery nabbed in Beltarodi

    Nagpur: Beltarodi police nabbed a gang of four armed goons in nick of time and thus foiled a major crime or robbery on late Monday night. Cops have seized a sword, knives, iron rod, nylon rope, and other materials from the possession of accused.

    A patrolling team received information that a gang of four suspicious persons had assembled at a dark spot under Narendra Nagar Flyover around midnight of Monday. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the cops rushed to the spot and surrounded the gang that was planning robbery or a major crime at a place. Police detained the gang and asked for the motive behind gathering at the spot at odd hours. The accused failed to give any satisfactory reply. Following this, cops searched them and seized a sword, knives, nylon rope, iron rod and other materials to be used in the robbery.

    The four accused namely Suraj alias Sada Mahadeo Nikose (28), resident of Plot No. 206, Vaidya Layout, Beltarodi, Nikunj alias Naresh Chaudhary (32), resident of 85 Plot Area, Ajni, Sunil Pandurang Gaikwad (29) of Kaikade Nagar and Ankush Deepak Dhakate (22) of Besa Hudkeshwar were booked under Sections 399, 402, 188, 270 of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and put behind the bars.

