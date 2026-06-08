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Nagpur: Intensifying its crackdown on narcotics trafficking in the city, the Crime Branch’s NDPS squad has arrested two persons, including a notorious repeat offender, and seized MD (Mephedrone) drugs along with other valuables worth Rs 9.04 lakh during a raid in the Bhandevadi police station area.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Gulhane after the NDPS squad received specific intelligence inputs about an impending drug transaction in Sangharsh Nagar, near Wathoda Ring Road.

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According to police, acting on the tip-off, a team laid a planned trap between 8 am and 10 am on Sunday and intercepted two suspects in Gali No. 3 of Sangharsh Nagar. The accused were identified as Vijay Nandalal Rahangdale (43), a resident of Sangharsh Nagar, Wathoda Ring Road, and Shahbaz Firoz Shah of Mahesh Nagar, Gittikhadan.

During a search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses, police recovered 52 grams of MD (Mephedrone) powder from their possession. The team also seized three mobile phones, a moped, cash and other articles. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at Rs 9.04 lakh.

Investigations revealed that Vijay Rahangdale is a history-sheeter with an extensive criminal background. Police records show that he has been booked in at least 15 serious offences, including murder, robbery, dacoity and theft, besides several cases registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code. He is also facing two previous cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During questioning, police learned that Rahangdale had allegedly procured the MD drugs from an absconding supplier, while co-accused Shahbaz had arrived at the location to purchase the contraband. Based on these disclosures, investigators have identified and named another suspect in the case and launched a search operation to trace him.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 8(c), 22(a) and 29 of the NDPS Act. Further investigations are underway to determine the source of the seized drugs, identify the supply chain operating in Nagpur, and uncover others involved in the narcotics network.

Police officials said the action has sent shockwaves through the city’s drug trafficking circles and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to dismantling narcotics syndicates. They added that similar special drives and intelligence-based operations against drug peddlers will continue in the coming days.

The successful operation by the Crime Branch’s NDPS squad under the leadership of Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Gulhane is being viewed as a significant breakthrough in the ongoing fight against the illegal drug trade in Nagpur.

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