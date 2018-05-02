Man-eater tiger, caught in Rajura, shifted to Gorewada Centre

Nagpur: The ferocious man-eater tiger, named RT-1, was shifted to Gorewada Wildlife Rescue Centre on Wednesday. The big cat was captured near Sindi village in Rajura Forest Range of Central Chanda Division on Tuesday afternoon.

The beastly feline has killed at least eight persons and 25 cattle in the last 21 months. A team veterinarians performed a medical check-up of the tiger after it was brought to Gorewada Rescue Centre.

The tiger has been kept in isolation and is under observation of veterinarians and forest personnel. As per preliminary medical examination, the big cat has some wounds on his face and is being treated for the same.