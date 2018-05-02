Drunkard man sets stepmother ablaze in MIDC, arrested

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a drunkard man tried to kill his stepmother by setting her ablaze over domestic feud in MIDC area here on Sunday night. The accused has been arrested.

The accused, Prashant alias Golu Wasant Madavi (30), resident of Mahajanwadi, Wanadongri, is habitual drunkard and quarrelling with his parents was a routine affair. On Sunday around 10 pm, Prashant came to home under the influence of liquor as usual and picked up quarrel with his stepmother Sunita Vasant Madavi (52). Upset by Prashant’s threat, his father tried to intervene and scolded the accused.

Enraged by father’s scolding, the accused Prashant, who had already brought petrol in a bottle, poured the fuel on his stepmother and set her on fire in an attempt to kill her. The seriously injured Savita was rushed to Shatayu Hospital near Lokmat Square for treatment.

MIDC API Bhatkule, based on Vasant Madavi’s complaint, booked the accused Prashant Madavi under Sections 307, 506 of the IPC and put him behind the bars.