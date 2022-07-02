Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reaches Nagpur

Advertisement

City’s first Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani, Woman Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh and GM Sankalp Gupta received the torch.

Nagpur: The Chess Grandmasters of Nagpur city were delighted to be part of the maiden Chess Olympiad Torch Relay which reached Nagpur on Saturday, July 2. This is for the first time that, on the lines of Olympics Torch Relay, the FIDE and AICF decided to organise the Olympiad Chess Torch Relay. The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held in Mahabalipuram in Chennai from July 28 to August 10, 2022.

The historic relay, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi on June 19, will travel 75 cities across the country before reaching Mahabalipuram on July 27, where the tournament is going to be held.

The torch reached Nagpur on Saturday morning and was received jointly by the District Sports Office and Chess Association Nagpur. City’s first Grandmaster Raunak Sadhwani, Woman Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh and GM Sankalp Gupta, apart from other dignitaries, received the torch.

