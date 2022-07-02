NMC gets 9 electric buses from Hyderabad company

Nagpur: The Hyderabad-based Evey Trans Company delivered nine electric buses to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday. One was delivered earlier, so another 30 are remaining from the civic body’s order,” said NMC’s Transport Department.
The civic body’s environment friendly Aapli Bus fleet has risen to 16 electric and 70 CNG-fuelled buses. The firm was to deliver all the buses by March 2021. But it failed to meet the deadlines due to Covid lockdown, shortage of spare parts etc. The firm will deliver the remaining buses before August 15.
The buses will be registered by Wednesday and made operational after NMC Administrator Radhakrishnan B gives the permission. The Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited’s 15 electric buses and Uttar Pradesh based PMI Electro Mobility Solutions (bagged order to supply 144 electric buses) will be delivering 25 buses to the Nagpur city before August 15, said the department.
Currently, the NMC is operating around 320-330 buses of which around 167 are standard buses that are being replaced in a phase-wise manner. Six electric buses — five women specials — are operational. 70 CNG-fuelled buses are currently grounded due to non-supply of fuel.
According to NMC’s Transport Department, the Hyderabad firm has promised to deliver 25 more buses in July and the remaining five will join the Aapli Bus fleet before August 15. The firm has already delivered one prototype of the 40 electric midi bus to NMC.