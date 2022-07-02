NMC gets 9 electric buses from Hyderabad company

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Hyderabad-based Evey Trans Company delivered nine electric buses to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday. One was delivered earlier, so another 30 are remaining from the civic body’s order,” said NMC’s Transport Department.

The civic body’s environment friendly Aapli Bus fleet has risen to 16 electric and 70 CNG-fuelled buses. The firm was to deliver all the buses by March 2021. But it failed to meet the deadlines due to Covid lockdown, shortage of spare parts etc. The firm will deliver the remaining buses before August 15.