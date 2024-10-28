Chess: Nagpur’s Gawai clinches Rapid title, Raut wins Blitz

Advertisement

Nagpur: Siddhant Gawai of Nagpur with eight points out of nine, won the rapid title whereas CM Vaibhav Jayant Raut with nine points from as many matches won blitz title of H2e Power System Maharashtra State Rapid and Blitz FIDE Rating Chess Championship that concluded on Sunday at GH Raisoni Skill Tech University, Hingna.

The championship was organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation & Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation under the aegis of Maharashtra Chess Association recognised by All India Chess Federation. H2e Power Systems, Pune were main sponsors of the event and Pandit Bachharajji Vyas Smruti Pratishthan was the co-sponsor for the event.



In the rapid event, Arush Chitre with 7½ points finished second. CM Raut, Suhrud Acharya and Shaunak Badole also scored seven and half points but were placed third to fifth based on their tie-break scores.

In the blitz event, Raut was in full form winning all games. Jay Sawalakhe with 8 points finished second. Gawai and Chitre in rapid group and Raut and Sawalakhe in blitz group were selected to represent Maharashtra in the National Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship to be held later this year. Top 10 finishers in rapid and blitz groups received cash prizes.

In addition, trophies were also distributed to the top three finishers of Under 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 and veteran groups. Prizes were distributed at the hands of IPS Archit Chandak, DCP Traffic Nagpur City. Amit Gandhare, Director (PR) of Raisoni Group was Guest of Honour. Bhushan Shriwas, Organising Secretary & Secretary, Chess Association Nagpur, SS Soman, Member, MCA Observer Committee and IA Ajinkya Pingale, ChiefArbiter were prominently present on the occasion.

A team of arbiters headed by Mumbai’s Pingale was duly assisted by FA Shiva Iyer, FA Bharti Dhote, FA Amit Tembhurne, SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Shrikant Bagde, Shishir Indurkar and Prathamesh Machave for smooth conduction of the event.