Dosa delight: Nagpur chef Vishnu Manohar sets two new world records

Nagpur: Renowned chef Vishnu Manohar of Nagpur, known for his record-breaking achievements in the culinary domain, set two new world records of the longest duration of making non-stop dosas and the maximum number of dosas prepared in 24 hours, on Sunday at Vishnuji Ki Rasoi.

From 7 am on Sunday, Vishnu Manohar started making dosas and people lined up in numbers to eat those dosas with chutney. Three pans were placed on three different furnaces, and with eight dosas at a time on each of these pans, the chef prepared 24 dosas simultaneously.

In the first two hours, Vishnu Manohar prepared a thousand dosas and everyone cheered for him by clapping. The chef had announced to prepare 5000 dosas in 24 hours but because of spontaneous response by people, he prepared 8520 dosas within 12 hours. “With willingness in mind comes courage and this is becoming possible because of God’s blessings,” said Vishnu Manohar. He continued making dosas until 8 am on Monday, and this record will secure a spot in the World Records Book of India.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister; Chandrasekhar Bawankule, State President of BJP, extended their greetings through video messages. Citizens gathered in large numbers at the venue throughout the day.