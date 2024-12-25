Cheers! Beer Bars and Clubs in Nagpur Allowed to Stay Open All Night for New Year’s Eve

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a festive decision to enhance the New Year celebrations, the State Excise Department has relaxed operational hours for liquor-serving establishments during Christmas and New Year’s Eve. On December 24, 25, and 31, beer bars and clubs will be permitted to remain open until 5 AM, ensuring uninterrupted enjoyment for partygoers bidding farewell to the year and welcoming the new one.

Hotels and clubs are gearing up with special packages and exclusive parties featuring domestic and international liquor to make the night unforgettable. Commonly known as the “31st Night,” New Year’s Eve witnesses vibrant celebrations with people across age groups joining the revelry.

Updated Operational Hours:

– Wine Shops (FL-2): 10 AM to 1 AM

– Beer Shops: 10 AM to 1 AM

– Beer Bars: 11 AM to 5 AM

– Clubs: 11 AM to 5 AM

Strict Rules for Underage Drinking

The Excise Department has issued strict instructions to prevent the involvement of minors in alcohol-related activities. Selling alcohol to minors is illegal and violators will face severe action. Officials have emphasized that underage individuals must be kept away from alcohol parties.

Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Activities

The Excise Department has intensified its actions against illegal liquor trade. From April 1, 2024, to December 23, 2024, authorities seized illicit liquor worth ₹3.37 crore and arrested 2,202 accused. Significant efforts have been directed at curbing liquor smuggling from Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, with three major operations successfully conducted this year.