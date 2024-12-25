Nagpur Firms Under ED Radar in Human Trafficking Probe Linked to Canadian Colleges

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the role of entities based in Nagpur in a high-profile human trafficking and money laundering case involving the illegal movement of Indian nationals from Canada to the United States. The probe is part of a larger investigation into a network that allegedly exploited Canadian colleges as a front for facilitating illegal immigration.

The investigation gained prominence after the tragic deaths of a four-member Indian family from Dingucha village in Gujarat. The family succumbed to extreme cold while attempting to cross the Canada-US border illegally in January 2022.

The ED has zeroed in on two entities, one based in Mumbai and the other in Nagpur, which allegedly entered into agreements with Canadian colleges to enroll Indian students on a commission basis. These students, instead of attending the institutions, were funneled into illegal immigration routes across the Canada-US border.

Nagpur’s Link to the Racket

During searches conducted on December 10 and 19, the ED unearthed evidence suggesting the involvement of Nagpur-based entities in the racket. These entities, alongside their Mumbai counterparts, reportedly referred thousands of Indian students annually to foreign colleges. According to the ED, over 10,000 students are processed by the Nagpur-based entity each year, with many of these admissions linked to Canadian institutions.

Widespread Operation

The probe revealed that the Nagpur entity has agreements with over 150 Canadian colleges, some of which are geographically close to the Canada-US border, raising suspicions about their role in facilitating illegal border crossings. The ED suspects that these colleges acted as fronts, accepting fees for fake admissions while allowing students to exploit their Canadian visas for illegal immigration.

The Nagpur connection deepens as investigators identified a network of over 3,500 agents and partners across India, with around 800 currently active. In Gujarat alone, 1,700 agents were linked to the racket, highlighting the nationwide scale of the operation.

Financial Evidence

The ED has frozen bank deposits worth ₹19 lakh and seized incriminating documents, digital devices, and two vehicles during its searches. It is alleged that the fees collected from Indian students, ranging between ₹55 and ₹60 lakh per individual, were partially remitted back to their accounts after facilitating their illegal border crossings.

Focus on Canadian Colleges

The ED is investigating around 262 Canadian colleges, of which at least 112 have agreements with the Nagpur-linked entity. Many of these colleges are suspected of being complicit in the human trafficking racket.

Ongoing Investigation

As the ED intensifies its probe, Nagpur has emerged as a key hub in the racket. Authorities are scrutinizing the activities of local entities to uncover their involvement in what appears to be a well-coordinated operation of human trafficking and money laundering. Further action is expected as investigators analyze the seized evidence.