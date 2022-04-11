Check Hyderabad Engineering Colleges: Courses Offered and Entrance Exam Scores

Advertisement

Hyderabad, also known as the “City of Pearls”, is one of the fastest-growing IT hotspots in India and home to several top engineering colleges. The city was founded by Muhammad QuliQutub Shah (5th Sultan of the QutbShahi Dynasty of Golkonda) in the year 1951. Hyderabad is currently the capital city of two adjacent states – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Hyderabad is well-known for its educational institutions, especially engineering institutions. Students from all over the country pour into this city to pursue higher education in engineering.

Currently, there are over 160 engineering colleges that are situated in Hyderabad offering popular courses such as Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and many more. In this piece, the readers will be provided with all the relevant information regarding the top engineering colleges in Hyderabad like their latest rankings, specializations they offer, admission process and others.

List of Top Engineering Colleges in Hyderabad

This section contains the name of all the topengineering colleges in Hyderabad as per the rankings they have received in the latest academic cycle –

Institute Name NIRF 2021 Rank QS Asia Rank 2021 Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad 16 220 International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad 83 351-400 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University 63 551-600 University College of Engineering 132 N/A ChaitanyaBharathi Institute of Technology 133 N/A VN Rao VignanaJyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology 135 N/A Anurag University 146 501 Institute of Aeronautical Engineering 159 N/A GokuRajuRangaRaju Institute of Engineering & Technology 165 N/A

Courses Offered by Top Engineering Colleges in Hyderabad

Given below is the list of courses offered by the top engineering colleges in Hyderabad –

Institute Name Courses Offered Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad ● Artificial Intelligence ● Biomedical Engineering ● Biotechnology and Bioinformatics ● Chemical Engineering ● Civil Engineering ● Computer Science and Engineering ● Computational Engineering (Interdisciplinary BTech Program) ● Electrical Engineering ● Engineering Physics ● Engineering Science ● Industrial Chemistry ● Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering ● Mathematics and Computing ● Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad ● Computer Science Engineering ● Electronics & Communication Engineering Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University ● Aeronautical Engineering ● Civil Engineering ● Computer Science and Engineering ● CSE (AI & ML) ● CSE (Software Engineering) ● CSE (Networks) ● CSE (Internet of Things) ● CSE (Data Science) ● CSE (Cyber Security) ● Electrical and Electronics Engineering ● Electronics and Communication Engineering ● Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering ● Electronics and Telematics Engineering ● Information Technology ● Information Technology & Engineering ● Mechanical Engineering (Mechatronics) ● Mechanical Engineering ● Metallurgy and Materials Engineering ● Mining Engineering University College of Engineering ● Civil Engineering ● Mechanical Engineering ● Electrical Engineering ● Electronics & Communication Engineering ● Bio-Medical Engineering ● Computer Science & Engineering ● Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning ● Mining Engineering ChaitanyaBharathi Institute of Technology ● Civil Engineering ● Mechanical Engineering ● Electrical & Electronics Engineering ● Electronics & Communication Engineering ● Computer Science Engineering ● Information Technology ● Chemical Engineering ● Biotechnology VN Rao VignanaJyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology ● Computer Science and Engineering ● Computer Science and Business Systems ● CSE ( Internet of Things ) ● CSE ( Cyber Security ) ● CSE ( Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning ) ● CSE ( Data Science ) ● Artificial Intelligence and Data Science ● Electronics and Communication Engineering ● Information Technology ● Electrical and Electronics Engineering ● Mechanical Engineering ● Civil Engineering ● Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering ● Automobile Engineering Anurag University ● Chemical Engineering ● Computer Science Engineering ● Electrical & Electronics Engineering ● Electronics & Communication Engineering ● Information Technology ● Mechanical Engineering ● Construction Technology & Management ● Computer Science and Systems Engineering ● Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning ● Artificial Intelligence ● Computer Science Engineering (Data Science) ● Civil Engineering ● Computer Science Engineering (Cybersecurity) Institute of Aeronautical Engineering ● Computer Science Engineering ● CSE (AI & Machine Learning) ● CSE (Data Science) ● CSE (Cybersecurity) ● Computer Science & Information Technology ● Information Technology ● Aeronautical Engineering ● Electronics & Communication Engineering ● Electrical & Electronics Engineering ● Mechanical Engineering ● Civil Engineering GokuRajuRangaRaju Institute of Engineering & Technology ● Electronics and Communication Engineering ● Electrical and Electronics Engineering ● Computer Science and Engineering ● Information Technology ● Mechanical Engineering ● Civil Engineering ● Computer Science and Business System ● CSE (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) ● CSE (Data Science)

Entrance Exam Scores Accepted for Admission in Engineering Colleges of Hyderabad

The engineering colleges in Hyderabad accept the scores of the following entrance exams for admission purposes –

Entrance Test Level JEE Main National-Level JEE Advanced National-Level TS EAMCET State-Level TS ECET State-Level BITSAT Institute-Level ICFAI Tech School Admission Test Institute-Level GITAM GAT Institute-Level Uni-Gauge Institute-Level KLUEEE Institute-Level

Top Government Engineering Colleges in Hyderabad

The list below contains the name of all the top Government engineering colleges of Hyderabad –

JNTUH College of Engineering University College of Engineering (Osmania University) Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad University of Hyderabad Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture & Fine Arts University School of Planning & Architecture University College of Technology (Osmania University) Telangana State Aviation Academy Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Hyderabad School of Computer Science and IT, Maulana Azad National Urdu University Pujya Shri Madhavanji College of Engineering and Technology, Hyderabad

Top Private Engineering Colleges in Hyderabad

The list below contains the name of all the top private or self-financing engineering colleges of Hyderabad –

BITS Hyderabad Chaitanya Bharti Institute of Technology CVR College of Engineering Vardhaman College of Engineering Malla Reddy College College of Engineering & Technology VNR VignanaJyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology Anurag Group of Institutions Vasavi College of Engineering Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology Institute of Aeronautical Engineering Guru Nanak Institutions Technical Campus GRIET Hyderabad – GokarajuRangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology MLR Institute of Technology VidyaJyothi Institute of Technology CMR Engineering College ICFAI Tech School Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology MarriLaxman Reddy Institute of Technology & Management G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science for Women CMR College of Engineering and Technology Mahindra EcoleCentrale Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology Malla Reddy Institute of Technology & Sciences Matrusri Engineering College TKR College of Engineering & Technology MuffakhamJah College of Engineering & Technology

