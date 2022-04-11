The King arrives: Mangoes start arriving in Nagpur markets

Advertisement

Prices of the most favourite variety — Baiganpalli — are being quoted in the range of Rs 80 per kg to Rs 120 per kg in the wholesale market at Kalamna. The prices are expected to fall as the supplies increase in the next 15 days

Nagpur: With Summer, the King has arrived. The King of fruits – Mango — like every year, has arrived in bulk quantities in the Kalamna wholesale market. As per reports and traders, currently, Baiganpalli variety is being unloaded in large quantities in the wholesale market. One of the most favourite varieties Baiganpalli is arriving from Kurnool, Warangal and other districts of Andhra Pradesh.

According to wholesale traders, on an average, 4,000 crates of 20 kg each are being unloaded at the Kalamna Market. In the wholesale market Baiganpalli variety is being quoted in the range of Rs 80 per kg to Rs 120 per kg as compared to Rs 40 per kg to Rs 50 per kg last year. This season, the opening prices of the Baiganpalli variety has doubled compared to the last season as the production is lower for varying reasons. However, the prices are expected to fall as the supplies increase in the next 15 days, the traders said.

Similarly, the traders said, the local semi-mature mango variety is being quoted at Rs 70 per kg to Rs 80 per kg. This is mostly used to make pickles. In retail, the Baiganpalli is being quoted at Rs 150 per kg to Rs 200 per kg depending on the quality. This season due to unfavourable weather conditions the production of mangoes is lower and arrivals are late by 15 days.

Apart from the favourite Baiganpalli variety, the famous Alphonso, popularly known as the Hapus mango variety, will also start arriving from Ratnagiri and Mumbai. The variety is mostly exported and the prices range from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 per dozen depending on the quality, the traders at Kalamna Market said. From next week, we will get a supply of Payri variety from Ratnagiri and the Southern part of the country. Apart from this, the local supply of Dassahari, Shakkar Gutli, Langada, Kesar is expected to start in another 15 days to 20 days. The local varieties come from Bhiwapur, Umrer, Kuhi, Mandal and other nearby areas, the traders further said.

