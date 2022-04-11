Passing on the burden: Truckers hike freight charges by 25% from April 11

Advertisement

Nagpur: A body of transporters of the region, Nagpur Truckers Unity (NTU), on Sunday said that they have left with no other option but to pass on the burden of rising fuel prices to their customers.

According to reports, in the meeting held here recently, the truckers unanimously took the decision to hike the transportation charges by 25 per cent with effect from April 11 saying their operating costs have gone up significantly.

The NTU said that all the transporters are facing hardship because of the rapidly increasing fuel prices. “We were already facing a financial crisis since the corona phase. But when the business activities started picking up pace after the Government eased restrictions, the transporters thought they would recover their losses in the coming days. However with the rising diesel prices, the situation is once again going against us,” it said.

The diesel price has gone up beyond Rs 100 per litre in a very short span of time while the transport rates remained the same. Diesel price has witnessed a sharp hike in the recent past and the trend is still going on. This hurts truckers as diesel accounts for about 60 per cent of the vehicle’s running cost.

In addition, the Nagpur Trailer Owners Association also highlighted that fuel prices are giving tough time to the transporters. The current levels of fuel prices are destroying the trade and many of them are planning to shift over to some other business. The policy makers should take note of this situation and support the transporters, the Association added.

