Chartered Accountants play a crucial role in Implementation of Companies Act – Mr. Mayank Shukla

“Chartered Accountants, in real sense are one of the key contributors in ensuring due and effective compliance with the provisions of Companies Act”, remarked well known industrialist and President of COSIA, Mr. Mayank Shukla.

Mr. Mayank Shukla, was gracing the Full Day Training Program for Implementation of Companies Act, 2013, held at Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI, as Chief Guest. He whole heartedly appreciated the efforts of Nagpur Branch managing committee under the able leadership of Chairman CA Suren Duragkar, in taking efforts to update members with respect to the recent provisions concerning various prevailing Acts and areas of concern. In the process, Nagpur Branch is able to lend upper edge to the members concerned, he conveyed.

Because of constant changes in the Companies Act and penal provisions to curb indiscipline in the operations of companies, promoters need to take expert professional guidance from Chartered Accountants in ensuring due compliance with various provisions including prescribed reporting requirements, Mr. Shukla convincingly remarked. Chartered Accountants play an important role in extending due guidance and ensuring due financial discipline in Companies, very clearly remarked Mr. Mayank Shukla.

Mr. Mayank Shukla, who happens to be the Vice President of Shree Gujarati Samaj, Nagpur, Nagpur, shared his rich experience in the field of business and serving through social organizations as well. At the cost of repetition he appreciated the manner of organizing the events at Nagpur Branch and conveyed his best wishes for the Training Session, inaugurated at his worthy hands and for the future endeavours of the Nagpur Branch of ICAI.

CA Suren Duragkar, Chairman of the Nagpur Branch of ICAI, in his remarks extended due regards and welcomed all present. He extended warm welcome to Mr. Mayank Shukla, the Chief Guest on the occasion and the speakers being CA Manoj Pati, Mumbai and Adv. Rahul Chitnis, Delhi. He informed the delegates about the noble gesture of Mr. Mayank Shukla to accept the invitation of Nagpur Branch and to share his rich treasure of practical knowledge in the subject concerned. He also acknowledged presence of speakers to share their knowledge in the allotted topics.

CA Suren Duragkar shared the future plans of Nagpur Branch as regards the programs of professional concerns and appealed to take due benefit from the proposed deliberations through various seminars and programs. He appealed the members present to participate in the various Certificate Courses planned to be organized in near future.

CA Manoj Pati, Speaker from Mumbai, on the occasion dealt with very crucial topic under consideration. He deliberated with respect to the Roles and Duties of Auditors with due concern to the provisions of the Companies Amendment Act, 2017. He also guided the audience with his command over the subject concerned and discussed provisions governing Appointment of Auditors, Powers, Duties, Resignation, etc. The same needed to be effectively understood, as the same need to be reported to Registrar of Companies, within the prescribed time limits, unanimously opined the delegates present on the occassion.

Recent Amendments and Reporting Requirements under the provisions of the Companies Act, was the second topic for discussion on cards at the program. Adv. Rahul Chitnis from Delhi, dealt with the topic very effectively. Various querries concerning the topics were deliberated very convincingly, by Adv. Chitnis. The speaker guided the members present with his rich knowledge in the subject.

CA Kirit N. Kalyani, Vice Chairman, Nagpur Branch, coordinated the inaugural event and sincerely conveyed thanks to the Guest and Speakers as well. CA Sanjay Agrawal, Chairman WICASA and CA Harish Rangwani, Managing Committee Member, coordinated First and the Second Technical Sessions respectively.

CA Julfesh Shah, former Vice Chairman WIRC, helped cumulate efforts to give due shape to the event and ensure colors of success for the same. He welcomed the guest with well – wishes bouquet.

Prominently present on the occasion were CA. Kavita Loya, CA Deepak Trivedi, CA Kapil Shroff, CA Sunil Kaushik, CA Saubhagya Bajaj, CA Dhanshree & CA Arjun Phatak and around 100 CA Members.