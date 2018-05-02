3 ex-partners booked for burning rival’s tower

Nagpur: Following a confession of the accused driver who allegedly set fire to a cell phone tower two years back, Koradi police on Monday registered a case of criminal conspiracy and mischief against four persons for allegedly burning rival’s tower owing to monetary dispute.

Cops have booked accused identified as Abhishek Tiwari, Rajesh Garad and his wife Sarina and the driver Mushtaque Saiyad in this connection. Tiwari along with Garad couple are the directors of Unique Infra Pvt Ltd.

According to police the accused had burned down their rival’s telecom tower causing a damage of Rs 22 lakh for allegedly throwing them out of business. The three directors had asked Mushtaque to help them set the tower on fire. The tower was under the maintenance of AR Farm Televenture. The company was awarded a tender for maintenance of the tower by bigger firm. The accused wanted the bigger firm to handover the tender to their company. When that didn’t happen, they decided to burn the tower and tarnish the name of the victim company.

Following this, the trio asked Mushtaque to set the tower on fire and in exchange they promised Rs 50,000. However, the accused only paid Mushtaque Rs 20,000 and sacked him. Recently Mushtaque approached AR Farm Company officials and told them about the incident. Following which the officials rushed to Koradi police station and lodged the complaint.