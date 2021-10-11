Chartered Accountants are the nervous system of Indian Economy– Dayashankar Tiwari, Hon’ble Mayor Nagpur.

Nagpur Branch had organized a felicitation program for newly qualified Chartered Accountants to appreciate and motivate them for their achievements. On this occasion Hon. Mayor Shri Dayashankar Tiwari was the Chief Guest and Shri Sunil Agrawal, Past Deputy Mayor was the Guest of Honor. The program was specially graced by CA Jaydeep Shah, Past President, ICAI.

“Today’s Youth is the face of New India” said Shri Dayashankar Tiwari, Hon. Mayor while addressing the newly qualified CA’s and their parents. He remarked that CAs act as the nervous system of Indian Economy wherein they ensure smooth functioning of Economic Activities of this Country and help in Nation Building. Chartered Accountants shoulder the responsibility of ensuring that the economic and financial system remains healthy. CA’s are the backbone of a new, diversified and technologically upgraded reporting system of government. Take all inputs while making an informed decision and apply them to give proper output, guided Tiwari. It is indeed a great honor to be a part of this felicitation program, remarked Shri Tiwari while appreciating CA Saket Bagdia, Chairman of Nagpur Branch for works done by CA community at times of covid. Chartered Accountants of India, especially from Nagpur, have earned laurels across the globe for their ability to deal with all sorts of challenges.

Shri Dayashankar Tiwari guided newly qualified CAs for their future endeavors. He mentored young CAs to be vigilant while accepting the work of clients and use the moral values while guiding the client. To quote the words of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, “Signature of CA is more powerful than that of PM”, Hon’ble Mayor elaborated the thin line between Tax Planning and Tax Evasion and showed faith on young CAs that they will ensure National Interest while guiding their clients.

Shri Sunil Agrawal, Guest of Honor, congratulated all the newly qualified Chartered Accountants for getting the proud prefix CA before their name. He said that to be a member of ICAI is definitely a moment of pride and honor for each chartered accountant. He urged all CA Members to ask their clients to apply their CSR expenditure for development of NMC projects and for the benefit of people from Nagpur.

CA Jaydeep Shah, Hon’ble Past President ICAI urged the newly qualified CA’s to be thorough in all their deeds and have clarity in expression of thought while delivering the services in their prospective assignments. He also guided new CAs not to forget the sacrifice and efforts of parents in your journey of becoming Chartered Accountants. He wished all good luck for future endeavors before concluding his remarks. CA Julfesh Shah also motivated the members on this occasion.

“There is no short cut to success” remarked CA Saket Bagdia, Chairman of Nagpur Branch while congratulating the efforts of all the newly qualified Chartered Accountants. To be felicitated by their own Branch with their parents is indeed a moment of joy and pride. He motivated the new CAs to focus on their area of interest and to act accordingly. He assured all the support and cooperation to the newly qualified chartered accountants in their future professional career. Bagdia congratulated DISA qualified members on the occasion.

Chairman CA. Saket Bagdia, further informed about the “Proud to be CA” Icon installed at Nagpur Branch, Dhantoli and Accountancy Museum inaugurated by Hon’ble President of ICAI CA Nihar Jambusaria.

On this occasion various awards sponsored by CA Aniruddha Shenwai, CA Rajesh Agrawal, CA Charudutt Marathe, CA R M Shah, CA Julfesh Shah, CA Narayan Demble, CA Ashwin Agrawal were also given.